Ann Greene Rape, 82, of Waxhaw, NC passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Union County on May 17, 1938 to the late Roosevelt "Belk" Greene and Sarah Starnes Greene.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Ted Marty Rapp and Brother Bill Crow Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. Burial to follow in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who never met a stranger. She was a long time member of Prospect United Methodist Church, and loved her church family dearly. She lived a simple life, but enjoyed vacationing at Cherry Grove Beach, decorating for Christmas and Cheering on the Tar Heels. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Ted M. Rape, daughter Melanie Rapp, and daughter-in-law Lauren G. Rapp both of Waxhaw, NC, two grandchildren; Jordan Rapp of Mebane, NC and Matthew Rapp (Katelyn) of Waxhaw, NC one great grandson Oakley Rapp of Waxhaw, NC, as well as nieces, Cathy Starnes and Missy Holliday and nephews; Bill Crow Jr., and Tony Crow.
The Family will receive friends from 1:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials of donors choice be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 6020 Prospect Road, Monroe, NC 28112 or Hospice of Union County, 700 West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Rape Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.