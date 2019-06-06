Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Gustafson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Grandchamp Gustafson KEARNEY, MO - Ann Grandchamp Gustafson went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. Ann was born on February 1, 1938 in Clinton, IA. She attended Mt. St. Clare College, the University of Northern Iowa, and William Jewel College, Liberty, MO. Ann went on to teach in Vinton, IA where she met her husband Ron Gustafson. They were married 54 years. Ann was proceeded in death by her dearly loved parents, George and Florence Anderson Grandchamp, brother, Ronald George Grandchamp, her husband, Ronald Dean Gustafson, and her loved poodle, Atsy. She leaves behind two sisters, Evelyn Grandchamp Schawl of St. Louis, MO and Linda Grandchamp Peterson (John) of Gwinn, MI. Ann's beloved children: Tiffany (Ed) Ferrugia of Liberty, MO and Trent (Melissa) Gustafson of Charlotte, NC. Ann's beloved grandchildren: Erica Haley Fisk of Kearney, MO, Hayden Michael Johnson of Minneapolis, MN, Anna Alessi Gustafson and Trenton "Marks" Gustafson of Charlotte, NC. Ann's beloved great granddaughter: Ryan Izabella Fisk of Kearney, MO. Trent and Tiffany, were born in Fullerton, CA. Ron and Ann decided that they wanted their children to be raised in the Midwest and relocated to Kearney, MO. Ann taught students at Northland Cathedral Academy, our Lady of Angels, and St. Gabriel's School in the Northland. She loved the faith based private schools where she was able to bring God into the classroom. She retired at the age of 71. Ann was cremated and a private memorial will be held with family and close friends. She will be buried at Muddy Fork Cemetery with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Gabriel's School.

