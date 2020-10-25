Ann Haggard

Ann Elizabeth Sageser Haggard ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Elizabeth Sageser Haggard, age 91, was born November 18, 1928, in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Lena Bocook Sageser and Eugene Morris Sageser. She passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mrs. Haggard graduated from Henry Clay High School in Lexington, and earned her BA in Education from the University of Kentucky. Park United Methodist Church played a strong role in her upbringing. After marrying, she, with her husband, Dr. Theodore M. Haggard, traveled to Scarritt College in Tennessee where they were trained as Methodist Missionaries. They served as Educational Methodist Missionaries at The Instituto Americano in Cochabama, Bolivia, from 1951 to 1955 where Mrs. Haggard was an English teacher. Upon their return to the U.S., she enjoyed her active role of Methodist minister's wife while her husband served several churches in Georgia. When her husband transitioned to college administrator, they established themselves as a respected, hard-working couple in the communities of Reinhardt College in Waleska, GA, Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, NC, Brevard College in Brevard, NC, and Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL. While rearing three daughters, Mrs. Haggard also enjoyed 25 years of teaching elementary school students in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. In recent years, she and her husband enjoyed their time in Charlotte, NC as members of the Providence United Methodist Church. Above all her many accomplishments, she was most of all proud of her commitment to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Haggard was preceded in death by a baby son, her husband, Dr. Theodore Haggard, her daughter Kathryn L. Haggard, and her brother, Gene Sageser. Survivors include her daughter Elizabeth Haggard Greeley and her husband, Richard, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Melissa Van Rossum and her husband, Robert, of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Kyle Greeley, his wife, Kirsten, Spenser Greeley, his wife, Britt, and Brittany Williams, Grantland Van Rossum, and Grayson Van Rossum, and great-grandchild, Luca Greeley. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Haggard Family Scholarship Fund at Florida Southern College, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.



