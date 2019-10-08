Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Harvey. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Visitation 1:30 PM Clover A.R.P. Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Clover A.R.P. Church Burial Following Services Lakeview Memory Gardens Filbert , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann Harvey, 86, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Clover A.R.P. Church with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating and burial immediately following at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Filbert, SC. Preceding the service, the family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:30 PM.



Born May 25, 1933, to the late Hugh Patterson and Margaret Neely Harvey, Ann was a lifetime resident of Clover and the town's biggest fan. Following a full career at Garlock/Chicago Rawhide of Gastonia, NC, she devoted herself to the betterment of the community that she loved so much, recently concluding 24 years of service as a member of Town Council with many years serving as Mayor Pro-Tem. She represented the Town of Clover at more meetings and special events than could ever be counted and was instrumental in developing the town's Sister Cities relationship with Larne, Northern Ireland; making multiple trips across the pond where she instantly added many friends to her extended family.



Ann was extremely active in the Greater Clover Chamber of Commerce and was quick to stand and offer herself to any task. Often seen picking up litter along Main Street, she served on the county's study committee that led to the creation of the Keep York County Beautiful organization.



As if she never had enough on her plate, she spent many years of her "retirement" substitute teaching in Clover's schools and becoming a favorite of staff and students alike. Until her death, Friday nights were reserved for pulling for her Blue Eagles while selling tickets at the gate.



Her adoration of all things Clover was matched only by her devotion to her church, her family, her friends and her Clemson Tigers.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Cynthia "Sis" Brown, brothers, Pat Harvey and Edd Harvey and brother-in-law, Ed Brown.



Survivors include her sister-in-law, Anita Harvey of Clover; nephew Brad Harvey (Dawn) of Pawleys Island, SC, nieces Cameron Williams (Scott) of Lake Wylie, SC, Pam Stanton of Clover, Cynthia Bedenbaugh (Mike) of McColl, SC, Allison Harvey of Clover and Shan McDonald of Clover; great niece Maggie Harvey of Clover and great nephews Xander Williams of Lake Wylie, SC, Anthony Miller of Richmond, VA and Hance Griffin of Myrtle Beach, SC, along with 6,397 residents of the Town of Clover that she also considered her own.



Memorials may be made to the Clover A.R.P. Church Building Fund, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Miss Harvey.

