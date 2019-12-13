Ann M. Swain (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann M. Swain.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-544-1412
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Swain, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. Born June 10, 1942 in New York, NY, she was a daughter of the late Anna and Frank Mayeski.

Following graduation from Bishop McDonald High School in New York City, she proudly worked for the FBI. She later became a bank teller and retired from BB&T.

Mrs. Swain is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Swain; three daughters, Susan Swain, Ann Marie Swain and husband Ron Gregory, and Lee Ann Ruisi and husband, John Ruisi; and grandchildren, James and David Wersal, and Sarah, Johnny and Joey Ruisi; as well as an uncle, John Drobinko.

Mrs. Swain's family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road. A service to celebrate her life will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be in the National Cemetery in Salisbury.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (hpccr.org).

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details