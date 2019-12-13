Mrs. Swain, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. Born June 10, 1942 in New York, NY, she was a daughter of the late Anna and Frank Mayeski.
Following graduation from Bishop McDonald High School in New York City, she proudly worked for the FBI. She later became a bank teller and retired from BB&T.
Mrs. Swain is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Swain; three daughters, Susan Swain, Ann Marie Swain and husband Ron Gregory, and Lee Ann Ruisi and husband, John Ruisi; and grandchildren, James and David Wersal, and Sarah, Johnny and Joey Ruisi; as well as an uncle, John Drobinko.
Mrs. Swain's family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road. A service to celebrate her life will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be in the National Cemetery in Salisbury.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (hpccr.org).
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 13, 2019