Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Page (Harris) Long. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Page Harris Long 1928 - 2019. Cheerful, optimistic, curious and fun loving, Ann lived life with gusto and never met a stranger. She had a happy childhood in Roxboro, NC, graduated from UNC Chapel Hill, where she met her husband Peter Lowry Long, and spent 30 years teaching middle school students in the Charlotte Mecklenburg school system. She retired to Greensboro in 1997. Ann and Peter had one adopted child, Peter Lowry Long, Jr. Ann is predeceased by both her husband and son. Her closest living relatives are her brother Charlie Harris and her niece Beth Harris Robertson (Mark). There is a large, extended family. Ann's memory will be honored at two memorial services: 1) Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 pm at WhiteStone Chapel, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro. Visitation will follow the service. And 2) Thursday, August 22 at 3:00 pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro, with a reception afterwards. Memorial Contributions may be made to WhiteStone Retirement Community, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service of Charlotte, NC is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit





Ann Page Harris Long 1928 - 2019. Cheerful, optimistic, curious and fun loving, Ann lived life with gusto and never met a stranger. She had a happy childhood in Roxboro, NC, graduated from UNC Chapel Hill, where she met her husband Peter Lowry Long, and spent 30 years teaching middle school students in the Charlotte Mecklenburg school system. She retired to Greensboro in 1997. Ann and Peter had one adopted child, Peter Lowry Long, Jr. Ann is predeceased by both her husband and son. Her closest living relatives are her brother Charlie Harris and her niece Beth Harris Robertson (Mark). There is a large, extended family. Ann's memory will be honored at two memorial services: 1) Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 pm at WhiteStone Chapel, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro. Visitation will follow the service. And 2) Thursday, August 22 at 3:00 pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro, with a reception afterwards. Memorial Contributions may be made to WhiteStone Retirement Community, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service of Charlotte, NC is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close