Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Pugh. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Memorial service 11:00 AM River Hills Community Church of Lake Wylie Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Harrell Pugh, 76, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away suddenly on July 19, 2019.



Born March 23, 1943, in Moncks Corner, SC, she was the daughter of the late Richard Franklin Harrell and Rachel Elizabeth Copeland Harrell. She grew up in Dillon, SC, Dublin, GA and Charleston, SC, where she graduated from Rivers High School in 1961.



She married the love of her life, James "Jim" Henry Pugh in 1962. After living on various Air Force bases, they settled in Charlotte, NC and later, Lake Wylie, SC. They were happily married for almost 57 years.



Ann is survived by her husband Jim, son Rick Pugh (Kathy) of York, SC, daughter Suzanne Jewett (Rusty) and son Steven Pugh (Shannon) of Charlotte, NC, brother Richard Harrell (Bobbie) of Ocala, FL, brother-in-law Joe Bivens of Charleston, SC, sisters-in-law Joan Avent of Metairie, LA, and Margie Finch of Valley Springs, SD, grandchildren Trey Jewett (Erin), Harrison Jewett, Rachel Jewett, Kate Jewett, Julie Pugh (fiance Brian Anderson), James Pugh, Bailey Coble, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister Margaret "Peggy" Bivens of Charleston, SC.



Ann was the consummate southern hostess. She was generous to all, devoted to her family, and a deeply loyal friend. She had a wide range of interests including music and theater. She enjoyed all things crafty and was a very skilled seamstress. Her love of travel took her to six continents. She had a deep faith that was evident in all aspects of her life. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she left a legacy that will be felt for generations to come.



Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at River Hills Community Church of Lake Wylie with a reception following at the home. Ann's service will be officiated by her great nephew Rev. Joseph Evans.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to River Hills Community Church, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Pugh family.

Ann Harrell Pugh, 76, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away suddenly on July 19, 2019.Born March 23, 1943, in Moncks Corner, SC, she was the daughter of the late Richard Franklin Harrell and Rachel Elizabeth Copeland Harrell. She grew up in Dillon, SC, Dublin, GA and Charleston, SC, where she graduated from Rivers High School in 1961.She married the love of her life, James "Jim" Henry Pugh in 1962. After living on various Air Force bases, they settled in Charlotte, NC and later, Lake Wylie, SC. They were happily married for almost 57 years.Ann is survived by her husband Jim, son Rick Pugh (Kathy) of York, SC, daughter Suzanne Jewett (Rusty) and son Steven Pugh (Shannon) of Charlotte, NC, brother Richard Harrell (Bobbie) of Ocala, FL, brother-in-law Joe Bivens of Charleston, SC, sisters-in-law Joan Avent of Metairie, LA, and Margie Finch of Valley Springs, SD, grandchildren Trey Jewett (Erin), Harrison Jewett, Rachel Jewett, Kate Jewett, Julie Pugh (fiance Brian Anderson), James Pugh, Bailey Coble, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister Margaret "Peggy" Bivens of Charleston, SC.Ann was the consummate southern hostess. She was generous to all, devoted to her family, and a deeply loyal friend. She had a wide range of interests including music and theater. She enjoyed all things crafty and was a very skilled seamstress. Her love of travel took her to six continents. She had a deep faith that was evident in all aspects of her life. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she left a legacy that will be felt for generations to come.Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at River Hills Community Church of Lake Wylie with a reception following at the home. Ann's service will be officiated by her great nephew Rev. Joseph Evans.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to River Hills Community Church, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Pugh family. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close