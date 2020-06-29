Ann Robertson Smith, 94, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020.
Ann was born to Roy and Fannie Robertson on June 13, 1926 in Wilson, North Carolina. Ann went to high school in Micro, North Carolina, graduated early and began Nursing School in Norfolk, Va at the age of 17. After Nursing School, Ann continued her education and received her degree as a Nurse Anesthetist.
Ann's desire to help people continued throughout her long and dedicated career in Nursing & Anesthesia. She spent the career she loved in several hospitals in the Charlotte area; including Charlotte Memorial, Lincolnton, Mercy and Presbyterian Hospitals.
Inspired by a Kentucky food program in 1988, Ann reached out to local restaurants asking them to donate unserved food to feed Charlotte's hungry, and North Carolina Harvest was born. What began as Ann, her friends, family and co-workers picking up and delivering food to the Men's Shelter, evolved and grew over the years into a large organization which feeds America's hungry. Her creative spirit made it possible for hundreds of volunteers to deliver tons of food that would otherwise have gone to waste. In honor of her determination, dedication and hard work, March 27, 1990 was proclaimed Ann R. Smith Day by mayor Sue Myrick.
Ann's love for her fellow man didn't stop there. She served as one of the first women deacons at Myers Park Baptist Church and was a dedicated member of the Fidelis Bible Study Group. In addition to working full time as a Nurse Anesthetist, Ann taught kindergarten, tutored kids, housed foreign exchange students and hosted many of those in need in her home.
Ann will be remembered lovingly as a wonderful neighbor, friend and co-worker, but mostly as a deeply caring, loving Mother who was always there for her four children, no matter their age. She shared her love of faith, family, nature, education, sewing and travel with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her four children: Hardy Bradford Smith Jr, Robyn Frey, Carol Case (Mark), De Ann Whitfield (Lee), seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the columbarium at Myers Park Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Myers Park Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Ann was born to Roy and Fannie Robertson on June 13, 1926 in Wilson, North Carolina. Ann went to high school in Micro, North Carolina, graduated early and began Nursing School in Norfolk, Va at the age of 17. After Nursing School, Ann continued her education and received her degree as a Nurse Anesthetist.
Ann's desire to help people continued throughout her long and dedicated career in Nursing & Anesthesia. She spent the career she loved in several hospitals in the Charlotte area; including Charlotte Memorial, Lincolnton, Mercy and Presbyterian Hospitals.
Inspired by a Kentucky food program in 1988, Ann reached out to local restaurants asking them to donate unserved food to feed Charlotte's hungry, and North Carolina Harvest was born. What began as Ann, her friends, family and co-workers picking up and delivering food to the Men's Shelter, evolved and grew over the years into a large organization which feeds America's hungry. Her creative spirit made it possible for hundreds of volunteers to deliver tons of food that would otherwise have gone to waste. In honor of her determination, dedication and hard work, March 27, 1990 was proclaimed Ann R. Smith Day by mayor Sue Myrick.
Ann's love for her fellow man didn't stop there. She served as one of the first women deacons at Myers Park Baptist Church and was a dedicated member of the Fidelis Bible Study Group. In addition to working full time as a Nurse Anesthetist, Ann taught kindergarten, tutored kids, housed foreign exchange students and hosted many of those in need in her home.
Ann will be remembered lovingly as a wonderful neighbor, friend and co-worker, but mostly as a deeply caring, loving Mother who was always there for her four children, no matter their age. She shared her love of faith, family, nature, education, sewing and travel with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her four children: Hardy Bradford Smith Jr, Robyn Frey, Carol Case (Mark), De Ann Whitfield (Lee), seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the columbarium at Myers Park Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Myers Park Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 29, 2020.