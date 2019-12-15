Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann S. Boone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Sturgis Boone, 89, of Charlotte, died peacefully at home on December 14, 2019. Ann was born on September 4, 1930 in Greensboro, NC, daughter of the late, Valla and William Alfred Sturgis. She received a degree in Education from the University of Georgia and became an elementary school teacher. Ann was married for 37 years to the love of her life, the late Alford Glenn Boone, Jr. whom she met on a blind date in Atlanta.



Ann loved golf, bridge, traveling, socializing with her friends, particularly with her wonderful dinner groups, and in the last few years, reading on her Kindle and playing games on her iPad. She had a good sense of humor and was greeted with "here comes trouble" by many folks at The Cypress, where she lived for the past seventeen years.



Ann was a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church for many years. She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, The Charlotte Assembly, The Charlotte Garden Club, and The Charlotte Country Club.



Ann is survived by a son, Glen Boone and wife, Teri; two daughters, Kathy Elliott and her husband, Randy, and Stacey Boone; four grandchildren, Sarah Boone, Virginia Shank and her husband, Jason, Patrick Elliott and his wife, Marlina, and Curtis Elliott and his wife Emily; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church with a reception following at the church.



Memorial gifts may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC, 28207 or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





