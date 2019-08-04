1/13/1942 - 7/28/2019
Ann was born in Charlotte to Robert and Katherine Stennett as the middle child of five daughters. She was raised in Pageland, SC. Ann moved back to Charlotte and attended East Mecklenburg High School; upon graduation she moved to New York City.
While visiting Chapel Hill, Ann met the love of her life, Frederic Mercer Gallagher III (Butch); within a year, she had moved back to North Carolina to start her life with Butch. They were married on July 1, 1965, later welcoming their daughter Sally Ann and son Frederic Mercer Gallagher IV (Ric).
Ann loved spending summers at Topsail Beach, was an avid Carolina Panthers and UNC basketball fan, a true Labrador lover and was very involved in politics. She loved to read, but most of all, she loved spending time with her four growing grandchildren.
Ann was fiercely loyal to those she held dear, remembered by many for her smile, quiet strength and grace. Ann is survived by husband Butch; Sally and her husband Marshall Lindsay of Charlotte; Ric and his wife Alison of Charlotte; her grandchildren: Robert Hilray Lindsay (Hil), Ann Marshall Lindsay, Frederic Mercer Gallagher V (Eric), John Howell Gallagher (Wells); as well as another arrival this fall. Sisters, Barbara Salisbury and Lynn Perry, as well as niece Anna Perry Boyd were by her side along with Ann's children until her last minutes.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte; a celebration of Ann's life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2019