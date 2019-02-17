Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Stewart Stilwell. View Sign

Our sweet mother, Ann Stewart Stilwell, better known as mom to many, Nanny and Granny Nanny went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Ann was born March 1, 1933 in Charlotte, NC. She was the daughter to the late William Means Stewart and late Greer Elizabeth Linker Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lee Stilwell; grandchild Peyton Lipke; brothers James, Hope, Mark and Ben; sisters Mary Stewart Stafford and Nancy Jane Stewart.



Ann was a loving wife and mother of six children and fostered over 200 children over 25 years of being a foster mom. She was truly a Proverbs 31 lady, always sharing and being a servant to others. She had a heart for her husband, children, family and loved sharing Jesus with others. When she could go to church she was faithful and always involved in doing for others.



Ann is survived by six children; Donnie Stilwell and wife Dolores, Becky Whitaker and husband Jerry, Patricia Deal and husband Dennis, Kevin Stilwell and wife Sharon, Harry Lee Stilwell and Michelle Lipke. Fourteen grandchildren David Stilwell; Sandy Cunningham, Darrell Stilwell, Jonathan Beaver, Kristy Overkamp, Mary Barnett, Krystal Deal, Elizabeth Stilwell, Tori Hartley, Jacquelyn Stilwell, Braxton Lipke, Bailey Lipke, Tina Lipke, and Amy Lipke; 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one brother Bill Stewart; many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Tucker Hospice House for taking great care of Ann and being compassionate to her and the family.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Pastor Doug Agnew will be officiating the service.



A committal service will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's name to Hospice Tucker House and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.



Condolences may be offered online at





Our sweet mother, Ann Stewart Stilwell, better known as mom to many, Nanny and Granny Nanny went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Ann was born March 1, 1933 in Charlotte, NC. She was the daughter to the late William Means Stewart and late Greer Elizabeth Linker Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lee Stilwell; grandchild Peyton Lipke; brothers James, Hope, Mark and Ben; sisters Mary Stewart Stafford and Nancy Jane Stewart.Ann was a loving wife and mother of six children and fostered over 200 children over 25 years of being a foster mom. She was truly a Proverbs 31 lady, always sharing and being a servant to others. She had a heart for her husband, children, family and loved sharing Jesus with others. When she could go to church she was faithful and always involved in doing for others.Ann is survived by six children; Donnie Stilwell and wife Dolores, Becky Whitaker and husband Jerry, Patricia Deal and husband Dennis, Kevin Stilwell and wife Sharon, Harry Lee Stilwell and Michelle Lipke. Fourteen grandchildren David Stilwell; Sandy Cunningham, Darrell Stilwell, Jonathan Beaver, Kristy Overkamp, Mary Barnett, Krystal Deal, Elizabeth Stilwell, Tori Hartley, Jacquelyn Stilwell, Braxton Lipke, Bailey Lipke, Tina Lipke, and Amy Lipke; 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one brother Bill Stewart; many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Tucker Hospice House for taking great care of Ann and being compassionate to her and the family.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Pastor Doug Agnew will be officiating the service.A committal service will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's name to Hospice Tucker House and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Funeral Home McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel

7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Charlotte , NC 28227

(704) 545-4864 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close