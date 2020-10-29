1/1
Ann Thompson
1945 - 2020
Ann Thompson
October 3, 1945 - October 26, 2020
Locust, North Carolina - Ann Aldsworth Thompson, 75, of Locust, NC passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 30, at 2:00 pm at Hope Community Fellowship, 10643 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227 with Pastor Jason Russell officiating. You may attend via Zoom at http://tiny.cc/annthompson
Meeting ID: 826 9153 38954 Passcode: 402566
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hope Community Fellowship Outreach Fund, 10643 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227 or to Community Home Care and Hospice,1024 Albemarle Road #904, Troy, NC 27371.
Stanly Funeral Home, in Locust, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For a full obituary, please visit http://www.stanlyfuneralhome.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hope Community Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care
501 N Central Av
Locust, NC 28097
(704)457-7444
