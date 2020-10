Ann ThompsonOctober 3, 1945 - October 26, 2020Locust, North Carolina - Ann Aldsworth Thompson, 75, of Locust, NC passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 30, at 2:00 pm at Hope Community Fellowship, 10643 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227 with Pastor Jason Russell officiating. You may attend via Zoom at http://tiny.cc/annthompson Meeting ID: 826 9153 38954 Passcode: 402566In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hope Community Fellowship Outreach Fund, 10643 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227 or to Community Home Care and Hospice,1024 Albemarle Road #904, Troy, NC 27371.Stanly Funeral Home, in Locust, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For a full obituary, please visit http://www.stanlyfuneralhome.com