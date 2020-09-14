Ann Trammell

Virgina Ann Holland Trammell, 83, of Charlotte, NC passed peacefully September 12, 2020 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Holland and Mildred Horton Holland, and her brother, Robert Holland.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Katharine and Kevin Dotterer; her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Renda Trammell; her grandchildren, Sydney Dotterer (Aaron Poteate), Carol Trammell (Samantha Villegas), and Michael Dotterer (Kelly); her nephew, Rory Holland (Beth); and her niece, Tammy Duguid (Pete).
Ann was born in Toccoa, GA. She moved with her parents to Charlotte, NC at just 3 years old.
She graduated from Central High School in 1955 and attended Women's College in Greensboro, NC (now UNCG). She remained close with her graduating class from Central and valued their friendship over the years. She owned Court Reporting Services in Charlotte, NC.
Ann was an active member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC, participating in Stephen's Ministry, the Staff Parish Committee, and the Cokesbury Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday school for 16 years.
Along with her devotion to her church, Ann loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and dear friends. She enjoyed trips to Ocean Isle Beach, NC and wanted to be remembered sitting on the beach where she felt closest to God.
A private family graveside will be held at Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are greatly appreciated.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
.