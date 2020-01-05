Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Bigham Councilman. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Burial 1:00 PM Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery 7001 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Road View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Pleasant Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The only child of Irene Freeman Bigham and Robert McKnight Bigham was born on September 26, 1928. She died on December 22, 2019 at Sharon Towers. She graduated from Berryhill High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1945. After receiving a Certificate of Business Administration from Queen College 9now Queens University), she began a 37 year career in the Department of Engineering at Southern Bell (now AT&T). She married Odell Joseph Councilman of Beaufort, SC, and they were blessed with 38 happy years of sharing life together.



For over eight decades, Ann belonged to Steel Creek Presbyterian Church and served faithfully in the following areas: Ruling Elder, Clerk of Session, Chair of Mission Committee, Secretary to 2 Building Campaign Committees, Member of the Chancel Choir, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Fellowship Advisor, and in all aspects of the Women of the Church. She was the youngest recipient of an Honorary Life Membership award in the PCUS Women of the Church organization.



Ann is survived by a number of cousins whom she loved and appreciated. Although being an only child, she was raised in a multiple family household with 2 cousins, Sarah Freeman Jones (deceased) and Frank Freeman, Jr. of Hickory, NC, who were like her sister and brother throughout life. Another Cousin, Margaret Brown Gatewood, was a daily support through all the years of Ann's illness.



The burial will be at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery 7001 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Road at 1:00pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held following the interment at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill at 2:00pm with a reception to follow at the church.



Memorial gifts may be made to Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill or to Sharon Towers Resident Retirement Fund. Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service of Charlotte is serving the family. For online condolences please visit





The only child of Irene Freeman Bigham and Robert McKnight Bigham was born on September 26, 1928. She died on December 22, 2019 at Sharon Towers. She graduated from Berryhill High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1945. After receiving a Certificate of Business Administration from Queen College 9now Queens University), she began a 37 year career in the Department of Engineering at Southern Bell (now AT&T). She married Odell Joseph Councilman of Beaufort, SC, and they were blessed with 38 happy years of sharing life together.For over eight decades, Ann belonged to Steel Creek Presbyterian Church and served faithfully in the following areas: Ruling Elder, Clerk of Session, Chair of Mission Committee, Secretary to 2 Building Campaign Committees, Member of the Chancel Choir, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Fellowship Advisor, and in all aspects of the Women of the Church. She was the youngest recipient of an Honorary Life Membership award in the PCUS Women of the Church organization.Ann is survived by a number of cousins whom she loved and appreciated. Although being an only child, she was raised in a multiple family household with 2 cousins, Sarah Freeman Jones (deceased) and Frank Freeman, Jr. of Hickory, NC, who were like her sister and brother throughout life. Another Cousin, Margaret Brown Gatewood, was a daily support through all the years of Ann's illness.The burial will be at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery 7001 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Road at 1:00pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held following the interment at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill at 2:00pm with a reception to follow at the church.Memorial gifts may be made to Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill or to Sharon Towers Resident Retirement Fund. Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service of Charlotte is serving the family.

