Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Boon. View Sign Service Information Macon Funeral Home 261 Iotla St Franklin , NC 28734 (828)-524-5540 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna P. Boon "Anke" FRANKLIN - Anna (Anke) P. Boon, 95, lived in Franklin, NC, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away July 18th, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1923, in Jakarta, Java to Dutch nationals working at Royal Dutch Shell Oil. Early years were lived in both Holland and Indonesia. At the outbreak of WWII she was interned in a Japanese prisoner of war camp for 41 months. The stay at the camp shaped her personality to be full of thrift and gratitude. To meet Anke was to remember her. Vivacious in youth, determined and resolute in her final years, she was a force of nature. She is survived by daughters Fransje de Visser of Holland, Fenna Corry of Greensboro, NC, Marchiena Davis of Franklin, NC, and son Johan Boon of Charlotte, NC. She was predeceased by husband Derk Boon and son Roelof Boon. She has eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to Care Net, 130 Bidwell St., Franklin, NC 28734. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.

Anna P. Boon "Anke" FRANKLIN - Anna (Anke) P. Boon, 95, lived in Franklin, NC, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away July 18th, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1923, in Jakarta, Java to Dutch nationals working at Royal Dutch Shell Oil. Early years were lived in both Holland and Indonesia. At the outbreak of WWII she was interned in a Japanese prisoner of war camp for 41 months. The stay at the camp shaped her personality to be full of thrift and gratitude. To meet Anke was to remember her. Vivacious in youth, determined and resolute in her final years, she was a force of nature. She is survived by daughters Fransje de Visser of Holland, Fenna Corry of Greensboro, NC, Marchiena Davis of Franklin, NC, and son Johan Boon of Charlotte, NC. She was predeceased by husband Derk Boon and son Roelof Boon. She has eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to Care Net, 130 Bidwell St., Franklin, NC 28734. Condolences can be sent to the family at www. maconfuneralhome.com . A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Her last message was "Love and kisses". Published in Charlotte Observer on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close