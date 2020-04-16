Anna "Eleanor" Holbrook, 87, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Born December 30, 1932 in Dawsonville, GA; she was the daughter of Craig B. and Annie B. (Bruce) Byrd. She married William M. Holbrook on September 16, 1950 in Dawsonville, GA.
Eleanor was graduate of Dawsonville High School and attended North Georgia College. She was a big supporter of the community; especially the Charlotte Rescue Mission. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an active member of Steeleberry United Methodist Church (Morning Star UMC).
She and her husband, William were the former owners of Holbrook Waterproofing Company. Together, they traveled the United Stated, taking on numerous construction projects for their company.
Eleanor enjoyed vegetable gardening, attending any type of event that involved her grandchildren and showing off her Southern cooking skills for family.
Survivors include her daughters, Amelia Eaton, Marsha (Chuck Ash) Holbrook, Robin (Jeff) Henson and Krista (Tom) Sandy; 10 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years; daughter, Pamela Gail Kakavitsas and 5 siblings.
A private burial will take place at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Charlotte Rescue Mission and Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte Region. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 16, 2020