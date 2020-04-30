Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Freece "Ann" Bowers. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel 6300 Mallard Creek Road Charlotte , NC 28262 (704)-596-3291 Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, April 27th, Anna ("Ann") Freece Bowers, of Charlotte NC, was called home by her Heavenly Father. She was born on December 25, 1928 in Phoenixville PA to Thomas F. Freece, Sr. and Kathryn (Bradley) Freece. Ann graduated from Phoenixville HS and immediately started working at Valley Forge Army Hospital. She worked at several local businesses in Royersford PA, the last as an inventory clerk at Lebow Furniture Store.



In 1949 she met a handsome young man and three months later she and Charles "Chiz" Bowers were married. They were blessed with three daughters - Kathleen "Kathy" Bieski of Audubon PA; Terry Potts (Dan) of Cornelius NC; and, Wendy Bowers (Jim Ricciuti) of Charlotte NC. In addition, she had five grandchildren - Andrea Weeks, Charlotte NC; Jennifer Mihalcik, Audubon PA; Ashlea Potts Beilis (Brandon), New York City NY; Brian Ricciuti (Kaitlyn), Bluffton SC; Jordan Lajoie (Erin), Charlotte NC; and three great grandchildren - Daulton Weeks, Felicia West, and Emily Ricciuti. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, her two brothers and a sister, grandchildren Danielle Potts and Tyson Lajoie and great grandchild Carter Lajoie.



Ann was a member of Royersford Church of the Brethen and University City United Methodist Church, Charlotte NC. At UCUMC Ann volunteered in the nursery on Sunday morning and at the Welcome Desk. Children would line up to give Miss Ann a hug and get a special treat from her each Sunday. Ann was an usher/communion assistant at the 9:45 a.m. service.



When they moved to Charlotte in 1992, Ann joined University City Women's Group. She was active on the board, Lunch Bunch, Couples Bunco, and Women's Bunco. But, she was famous as the "head" of the check in desk at their monthly meetings.



A memorial service will be held when group size restrictions change.



Donations can be made to UCUMC, 3835 West W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269 or UCWG, PO Box 481544, Charlotte, NC 28269.



