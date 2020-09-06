1/1
Anna Jean D';Ippolito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Jean D'Ippolito PINEVILLE- Anna D'Ippolito, 88, of Pineville, passed away on Aug. 19 after a visit with her family arranged by Hospice. Born in Brooklyn NY, she was a model and a dance instructor before marrying. Along with working in accounting, Anna traveled the world. In 1986 she moved to California to be with family, and then followed them to Charlotte in 1992. She played bridge every chance she got, and supported performances of all kinds at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Anna loved reading and attending the OASIS program at the Levine JCC, and was everyone's resident expert in what movies to see. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Kennell (Richard), and Dee Grannan; her grandchildren Dominque Kennell Greve (Peter), Marie Kennell Retallick (Cliff), Jason Kennell (Tricia), Adam Kennell (Nicola), Ryan Grannan, and Owen Grannan; 7 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; and sister Madeline Crotty and sister-in-law Mary-Ann D'Ippolito. A virtual memorial service was held with family across the country. JB Tallent Funeral Home of Charlotte is serving the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care South Charlotte Region or the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved