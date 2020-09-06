Anna Jean D'Ippolito PINEVILLE- Anna D'Ippolito, 88, of Pineville, passed away on Aug. 19 after a visit with her family arranged by Hospice. Born in Brooklyn NY, she was a model and a dance instructor before marrying. Along with working in accounting, Anna traveled the world. In 1986 she moved to California to be with family, and then followed them to Charlotte in 1992. She played bridge every chance she got, and supported performances of all kinds at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Anna loved reading and attending the OASIS program at the Levine JCC, and was everyone's resident expert in what movies to see. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Kennell (Richard), and Dee Grannan; her grandchildren Dominque Kennell Greve (Peter), Marie Kennell Retallick (Cliff), Jason Kennell (Tricia), Adam Kennell (Nicola), Ryan Grannan, and Owen Grannan; 7 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; and sister Madeline Crotty and sister-in-law Mary-Ann D'Ippolito. A virtual memorial service was held with family across the country. JB Tallent Funeral Home of Charlotte is serving the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care South Charlotte Region or the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.



