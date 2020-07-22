1/
Anna Maria (Wiersch) Jantz
Anna Maria Wiersch Jantz of Matthews, North Carolina, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Novant Health Presbyterian Campus in Charlotte.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Linda Bennett and her husband Craig; her son Erwin Jantz and his wife, Sherry; her grandchildren Sondra, Charles and wife Amy, Jessica and Timothy; and great-grandchildren Nicholas and Colby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin O. Jantz.

Anna's family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for her and for them. Private services were held. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit her online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
