1/1
Anna Maria Sepasi
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Maria Sepasi, "Reverend Maria" of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on July 30th, 2020, at the age of 72. Funeral will be held 11:00am Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation and viewing will be held 5-7:00pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at House of Rosadale Home of Funerals, LLC 3641 Central Ave. Dr. Curtis Dean will be officiating. The burial will take place at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Rd., Huntersville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome and can be sent to Dria Bray-Holloway, 366 Lilly Drive, Kodiak Alaska, 99615 as a means to offset funeral expenses. House of Rosadale Home of Funerals, LLC is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved