Anna Maria Sepasi, "Reverend Maria" of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on July 30th, 2020, at the age of 72. Funeral will be held 11:00am Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation and viewing will be held 5-7:00pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at House of Rosadale Home of Funerals, LLC 3641 Central Ave. Dr. Curtis Dean will be officiating. The burial will take place at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Rd., Huntersville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome and can be sent to Dria Bray-Holloway, 366 Lilly Drive, Kodiak Alaska, 99615 as a means to offset funeral expenses. House of Rosadale Home of Funerals, LLC is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"



