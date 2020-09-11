Anna Moeller

Anna Louise King Moeller CHARLOTTE - Anna Louise King Moeller, 92, of Charlotte passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in Charlotte on April 8, 1928, Anna was the sixth child to Lima K. Scott King and Taylor M. King. Anna grew up mostly in Charlotte and loved singing and playing sports - especially basketball, tennis and golf. When she was 21, she met the love of her life on a blind date during his spring break, Bob Moeller. There were no doubts and they married that fall. Anna created a warm and comfortable home for them and their six children that came along over the next 13 years. She sewed dresses and created stuffed animals, loved gardening and re-arranging plantings, baked pies and let the kids play with the leftover dough, and continued to love singing around the house. After the children grew up, she and Bob enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and gathering with family and friends. She continued to love gardening and added painting watercolors to her talents. There were yearly family beach vacations where she taught the grandchildren card games and played board games with anyone who was ready for some fun or wanted to test their skills against her. Anna and Bob celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2000. Anna saw the beauty in other people and the world. She was also a practical, capable and optimistic woman who advised others to meet life as it is with a loving heart, knowing that God is always there with you. She was a light in this world and will be missed. Anna was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Henry Moeller, Jr and her siblings. She is survived by four daughters, Kathryn "Kathy" Moeller Miranda (John), Margaret "Peggy" Moeller Hensley (Phil), Janet "Jan" Moeller Misenheimer (David), and Julia "Julie" Moeller Angermeier (Greg), and two sons, Robert "Bobby" Henry Moeller, III, and David Francis Moeller, and by 13 grandchildren, Heather Moeller, Hank Moeller (Ginger), Lauren Moeller Carter (Patrick), Kelsie Moeller, Logan Hensley, Ben Hensley, Luke Misenheimer (Cheryl), John Misenheimer (Katelyn), Ande Misenheimer of , Karl Angermeier (Teddy), Kathleen Angermeier Terracina (Adam), Billy Angermeier (Kate), and Nick Moeller and by 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, William "Bill" Moeller and many beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, at 10:00 AM at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on 6828 Old Reid Rd., Charlotte. The service will be live-streamed. Use the following link to access a live stream of the service: <https://www.facebook.com/stvdpcharlotte/> (If do not see live stream on home page, try Event tab or Post tab.) Following the service, a private ceremony will be held by the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the following organizations: The Robert H. Moeller Memorial Endowment Fund through the Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte (contact 704-370-3364 or email gmrhodes@charlottediocese.org) and/or Holy Angels of Belmont, NC <https://www.holyangelsnc.org/>.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store