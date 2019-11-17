We lost our precious mother Anna (Susie) Simmons, Thursday, November 7, 2019. Susie was a native Charlottean and a true southern belle. Susie had a long and very successful career in telecommunications but she was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Susie filled a room with sunshine when she entered and will be remembered for her sweetness, her fabulous sense of humor and for being "the best momma in the whole world". She was a world traveler and made friends everywhere she went. Susie is preceded in death by her sweet husband, Neil Simmons, her parents, Grace & Edward Kehl, and her brother, Steve Kehl. She will be deeply missed by her children, Georgeanna Dellinger (Lonnie), Susan Long (Mark), George Goble, grandsons Luke & Grant Goble, cousin Bobby Rockholt, close friends, Eddie Cobb, Christy Wilson, Skylan & Kennedy Wilson and many others. A memorial service to honor Mother's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 at Hankins & Whittington, Dilworth Chapel, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 17, 2019