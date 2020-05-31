Anna Wolf Damron
1929 - 2020
Anna Wolf Damron, 91, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 28, 2020, surrounded by caring staff members of Southminster. She was born January 8, 1929, in St. Peters Hospital of Charlotte, NC to Herman B. and Juanita M. Wolf.

Anna graduated from Central High School, in Charlotte and from Duke University in Durham, NC. She was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Class. She enjoyed doing volunteer work, gardening, traveling, reading, bridge and spending time with family and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by husbands James Terrell Knotts and Eugene Morris Hartis. She is survived by children: Terry Knotts (Karla), David W. Knotts, Jo Anna K. Reynolds (Craig), and Patricia H. Maland (David). Anna further is survived by her adored and adoring grandchildren: Allison K. Bickett (Jonathan), Michael Knotts (Emily), Hayden Knotts (Angela), Brennan Knotts, Lindsay R. Klug (Kory), Emily R. Gardner (Drew), Kristin M. Gragg (Cliff) and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Betty Paules and many other extended family members who meant so much to her.

The family will have a private graveside service and will plan a larger Celebration of Life at a future date.

Anna's family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Edwards and Memory & Movement Charlotte for guidance, and especially the Southminster caregivers for all the love, care and comfort provided over the last few years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memory & Movement Charlotte.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
