Annabel "Ann" Smith Noonan passed away June 6, 2019. She was a therapist, mother, wife, philanthropist, and Christian. In early life she attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned her first Master's Degree and met her husband Dr. Thomas Noonan. She earned her second Master's Degree from the State University of New York at Brockport. She founded a successful non-profit counseling business in Charlotte, North Carolina, which continues to thrive. Ann supported many charities with not only funding but with her time. Her charitable activities included traveling to New Orleans to assist with relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, spending time in South America helping survivors of earthquakes and mudslides, and traveling to the Philippines to start relief efforts for victims of abuse. A selfless volunteer, vivacious entertainer, and avid reader, Ann had a lifelong interest in child welfare efforts, classical music, travel, and community.



Ann is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, her brother, sister-in-law, and many beloved friends and extended family members. Burial will be private at Pine Crest Cemetery, Bladenboro, NC.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse.

