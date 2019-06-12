Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabel Noonan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annabel Elizabeth Smith Noonan CHARLOTTE - Annabel Elizabeth Smith Noonan entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 6, 2019. Ann was born on August 8, 1941, in Bladenboro, NC. Ann graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Master's in Special Education. After earning her Master's in Counselor Education from State university of New York in Brockport, NY, she worked as assistant director and therapist at Agape Counseling Associates, Rochester, NY. Upon moving to Charlotte in 1995, she founded Agape Christian Counseling, a nonprofit center that integrates Biblical principles with psychological principles, where she worked as Executive Director and therapist until 2015 when she stepped down as Executive Director. Agape Christian Counseling continues to be a thriving business carrying on the Christian principles upon which it was founded. Ann gave of herself to many with whom she became acquainted. She led Bible studies, was an active member of various churches throughout her life, was a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Study for many years, served on boards of other nonprofit organizations, ministered to the hurting after natural disasters in both the US and abroad and was a sought-after speaker. Ann is survived by her children: John Noonan (Tonya), Rachel Winstead (Jeff), and Matthew Noonan; her brother, William Smith (Patricia); and six grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Dr. Thomas W. Noonan. Ann was known to meet you with a smile, care about what was happening in your life, eager to pray for you, and you always left feeling special. Even in her last days, she radiated the love of Christ and was an encouragement to those in her care facility. Her smile was always there no matter what!!! A worship service celebrating Ann's life will be held June 14, 2019, at 1:00pm in the Chapel at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. A private burial is planned in Bladenboro, NC. The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Royal Park Rehab and Visiting Angels for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agape Christian Counseling, 2124 Crown Centre Dr., Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28227. For condolences go to www.Bladenfuneralhome. com.

