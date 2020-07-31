Annalisa Marie Randazzo passed away into the eternal life at the age of 23 on Saturday, July 25, 2020, following a tragic car accident in Charlotte, N.C.
Annalisa's visitation will be held at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill on Sunday, August 2nd 2020 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Matthews Church in Ballantyne (Charlotte, N.C.) given by Father Ed Devitt. Entombment will follow at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn East in Matthews, N.C. Following Mass and burial, please join the family and friends of Annalisa at her family's restaurant, The Grid Iron in Steele Creeke, for a reception to celebrate the love and life of her beautiful soul.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
.