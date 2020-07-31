1/1
Annalisa Marie Randazzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annalisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annalisa Marie Randazzo passed away into the eternal life at the age of 23 on Saturday, July 25, 2020, following a tragic car accident in Charlotte, N.C.

Annalisa's visitation will be held at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill on Sunday, August 2nd 2020 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Matthews Church in Ballantyne (Charlotte, N.C.) given by Father Ed Devitt. Entombment will follow at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn East in Matthews, N.C. Following Mass and burial, please join the family and friends of Annalisa at her family's restaurant, The Grid Iron in Steele Creeke, for a reception to celebrate the love and life of her beautiful soul.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved