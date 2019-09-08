Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annamae M. Bullock. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Annamae M. Bullock (Polly) nee Keily, of Worcester, MA, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Summit Place SouthPark in Charlotte. She was 93 years old.



Born November 16, 1925 in Worcester, MA, Polly was a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Keily.



Polly was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. She was the widow of F. James Bullock (Jim). Polly was also preceded in death by her brother, Hubert Keily and sister, Barbara Keily.



Surviving are her children: Anne Vulcano of Charlotte, Michael Bullock (Mary), Christopher Bullock (Pamela), Barbara J. AuClair (Mark), Amy Bullock (Gayle Stern) and Susan Bullock; as well as grandchildren: Jeremy Bullock, Christy Duffen, Terisa Crouch, Bradley AuClair, Jason AuClair, Paul Bullock, Jon Hotaling, Joseph Bullock, Sarah Schmidlin and Naomi Schmidlin; 12 great- grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.



Although most of her life was spent in upstate New York, Polly considered New England home. Some of the most memorable times of her life were spent at a family home on the beach in Westbrook, CT, and the draw of New England was always strong. If you asked, Polly would say she was an 'old schoolteacher'. Prior to starting a family, she worked full time as a French and Spanish teacher at Narden Academy in Buffalo, NY and later taught at Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse, NY. She loved to travel and spent her most recent Christmas holiday in Negril, Jamaica. Polly believed that any situation could be made better with the addition of white wine.



Polly was a wonderful conversationalist, a trait which many of her children and grandchildren have inherited. She made friends easily and often regaled them with stories from her youth - at times improved by judicious embellishment. Her reading list was lengthy; she was always the first to check out a new novel. Bird watching was also a passion and a continuous source of entertainment.



A private family viewing was held on Saturday, September 7th.



Condolences may be offered at





