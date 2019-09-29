Anne Adcock Boyd, 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Fort Mill, SC. A long-time resident of Charlotte, NC, and faithful member of her church, Anne loved her Savior and her family, devoting her life in service to them.
A native of Oxford, North Carolina, she was the daughter of David Warren Adcock and Bessie Hobgood Adcock. Married to the love of her life-George Watkins Boyd, Sr.-for 53 years, Anne survived his loss for 19 years by keeping his memory alive through the many stories she shared about him and their life together; her family will do the same for her with our stories of her strength and persistence. Anne's siblings-Aylese Stem (sister) and Hobgood Adcock (brother)-also predeceased her.
Anne worked in a variety of jobs; but her favorite was taking care of infants in a child development center, a job she did until she was 80 years old. Throughout her life, she was involved in a variety of organizations in her church and her neighborhood, always looking for ways to help people.
Anne is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law: George W. Boyd, Jr. and Lynn Boyd of Wilson, NC; Warren Boyd and Debra Boyd of Fort Mill, SC; and Marshall Boyd of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by grandchildren Laura McNair (Mike), Emily Dishman (Michael), Brad Boyd (April), Sarah Beamon (Jason), and Leslie Lyon (John) and great-grandchildren Zeke McNair, Emma Rose and Elly Dishman, Ruthie Mauro, Paige and Aidan Dennard; Landon, Anna Grace, and Jack Beamon; and Lilly and Fleming Lyon.
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, a memorial service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at Mountain Island Community Church, 4316 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, NC, 28216, with Rev. Tim Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 1:00 p.m., with the memorial service following at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mountain Island Community Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019