Ms. Anne Bell Philbeck, 79, died Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born in Statesville, NC to the late Clarence and Margret Poole. She was a bright light to all who knew her as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Bell Philbeck.
Survivors include sons Jimmy R. Bell, Dwight D. Philbeck, Jr.; daughter Kimberly Skinner; grandchildren Daniel E. Philbeck, Krystin R. Philbeck; daughter-in-law Dawn K. Philbeck; immediate family of the Pooles and relatives.
Services will take place at Denver Baptist Church, 6917 Forest Hills Drive, Denver, NC on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Visitation will take place at 1pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 2pm. Service will be offiated by Ken Furches.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in her memory.
Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 334-6421
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019