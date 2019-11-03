Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne (Bigham) Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Bigham Evans, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.



Anne was born September 29, 1933 in Morganton, NC to the late Elizabeth McKeown and Robert Wylie Bigham. After graduating from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1955, she taught Physical Education in elementary schools. Throughout her life she volunteered for many causes' and activities. She loved playing bridge and other games with family and friends. Her favorite pastime was spending time on the beach.



Anne's loving husband of twenty-two years, James Karl Evans, preceded her in death in 1978.



She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Bigham England (Kenneth) of Charlotte, NC; nephews, Mike England (Jill) of Charlotte, NC; Dick Stephens (Carol) of Greensboro, NC; and Hugh Bigham (Mary) of Charlotte, NC; nieces, Candace England Surratt (Michael) of Charlotte, NC; Lib Rowe Queen (Bill) of Spokane, WA; and Stacey Fabrizio of Palm Coast.; and her special friends, Bill Schupp (Elaine) of Isle of Palms, SC; and Sandra Morgan of Chapel Hill, NC.



Anne will be missed by all that loved her.



Services for Anne will be private.



Memorials may be made in Anne's name to Canines for Disabled Kids, 65 James St., Suite 210, Worcester, MA 01603, or online at



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





