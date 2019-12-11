Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Fitzsimmons. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Martin's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Fitzsimmons, 94, passed away peacefully at Carriage Club in Charlotte on December 9, 2019. Anne was the daughter of Landon and Mary Hunter Stubbs of Newport News, VA.



Anne attended Sweet Briar College and Cornell University. At Cornell she met the man who would be the most important person in her life. Following graduation, Anne embarked on a three-month trip across the U.S. with friends. As a young woman, Anne was a stewardess for United Airlines. She married the love of her life, Bud, in 1950. They moved from Chicago to Charlotte in 1952.



Anne was a busy mother to three children. She cherished her experience teaching special needs children at the James Ramsey Kindergarten. Anne shared her time and talents as a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. She taught Sunday school, served on the Altar Guild and was the Director for the Pastor's Guild. She believed in helping others in our community and delivered Friendship Trays for 25 years. Anne took pleasure in creative pursuits such as painting and quilting. She enjoyed the company of great friends, but her real joy was spending time with Bud and her family.



Anne is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Bud. She is also survived by her children, Mary Penn Sherlin (Walt), Martha Green (Sherrill), George Fitzsimmons (Michelle); her grandchildren, David Sherlin (Lise), Will Sherlin (Nancy), Charlotte Green Hager (Joe), Bridget Green, Emily Fitzsimmons, Anna Fitzsimmons; her great-grandchildren, Addison, Austin and Cruz Sherlin; and her beloved sister, Mary Dame Broad.



Anne lived her life intentionally, grounded in her faith. She was gentle, kind and compassionate and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



The service to celebrate her life will take place at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends following the service.



The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Martin's Episcopal Church; Friendship Trays; or .



Condolences may be offered at





