Anne Grimes Boswell (89) of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 11, 2020, at Royal Park Rehabilitation & Health Center in Matthews with her devoted husband and the love of her life, Leon Boswell, by her side.



Born on May 9, 1930, in Baltimore, MD, Anne was the second of four children born to Donald and Martha (Heron) Grimes. She spent most of her childhood years in Chase City, VA, where she met the boy she would eventually marry. (Leon was the editor of the high school paper and Anne was his freshman reporter!)



After graduating from the College of William & Mary, Anne moved to the Washington, D.C. area where she taught third grade. Meanwhile, Leon courted her via letters and long-distance calls from Dallas and then Denver, where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. They married on March 14, 1953, at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. The following year they had a son (Edwin Heron), and two years later they had a daughter (Martha Louise).



The family settled in Dallas, TX, where Anne raised their children, was involved in church and school activities, and volunteered for many years at a crisis hotline. She was known as a warm and generous hostess, an avid bridge player, and a great conversationalist. She was often overheard saying "How wonnnnn-der-ful!"-whether commenting on a friend's accomplishment, a museum experience, or a scrumptious dessert.



Anne and Leon loved to travel internationally and made a point to experience other cultures in places like China, Russia, England, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, and Morocco.



Anne and Leon moved to MerryWood on Park in Charlotte, NC, in 2013 to be closer to their son and his wife, Lynne. Anne was an active member of the MerryWood on Park community, participating in social gatherings, taking advantage of trips to theatrical performances and museums in Uptown Charlotte, and lingering for hours with friends over dinner conversations.



In addition to her husband, her son, and his wife, Anne is survived by a sister (Martha Childress of Roswell, NM); a brother (Don Grimes, Jr., of Harrisonburg, VA); three grandchildren; and her newest pride and joy, a great-grandson, whom she met and cuddled this past Thanksgiving.



Services will be private for the family.



