Anne Clarke Harbold CHARLOTTE - Anne Clarke Harbold, age 83, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died at her home on Thursday, June 13th after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Anne was born in Alexandria, Virginia to Andrew and Margaret Clarke, along with her two sisters, Sally Wright and Margaret Trueblood. She was raised a true southern belle. She married in 1956 and raised three children. Her son Clarke was her caregiver throughout the last 28 years of her life and on Friday evening, in his hot air balloon, escorted her to heaven. She attended St. Agnes in Alexandria and Hollins College in Roanoke. She was a longtime member of Eastover Garden Club and Christ Episcopal Church. If you ask her friends and family about Anne, they would say she never complained about her lot in life and always had a smile on her face. Anne is survived by her children, Peggy Harbold Blaine (Curtis), Clarke Douglas Harbold, Susan Harbold Jordan, her grandchildren, Andrew Blaine, Curtis Blaine, Rush Blaine, Mary-Stevens Phillips (Matthew), Maggie Jordan, and great-grandson Blaine Phillips. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Wednesday, June 19th at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church and Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte Region.

