Anne Ingle Reames, 84, of Denver, NC, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 19, 2019.



Anne was a native of Mecklenburg County. She was born in Charlotte to the late Armon Boyd and Rachel Beatty Ingle. She was a graduate of the first class of West Mecklenburg High School in 1952, where she helped to establish the school's colors, original mascot and the school song. Since she was a child, music was always an integral part of her life. An accomplished pianist and organist, she shared her love of music with countless children at McGee Presbyterian Church, where she taught Bible School, was an active Sunday school teacher, choir member, director and organist. In 1958, she was selected to sing in the choir at Billy Graham's first Charlotte Crusade. Her love of music ultimately led to her to a square dance at the American Legion: Post 353, where she met the love of her life, Craig Gresham Reames, whom she married on May 28,1955. They continued their dance for 61 years until God called Craig home in 2017.



Anne served and used her talents to the fullest each day she lived in both her church and in her community. She joined Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in 1983 and she quickly became an active member of the choir and the United Methodist Women. She was circle chair of Circle #3 for many years and in 2010 she received the special mission recognition pin for her dedication and service. Filling back-packs each week for children at a local school, visiting shut-ins, preparing meals and assisting in numerous fundraisers over the years for her church and community were more opportunities for Anne to give to others. She retired in 1994 from Duke Energy, where she was a Senior Administrative Assistant in the Electric Center. After retirement she volunteered for many years at Presbyterian Hospital's Heart and Vascular Center. It was truly a joy and an honor for her to attend to the families of the patients there.



As she journeyed through life, Anne's faith never faltered, even in the most difficult times. She was a friend like no other. Her trade-mark, gentle smile and mannerisms would light up a room.



She wore hospitality like a garment and loved nothing more than to emulate that at Christmas, her favorite holiday. Craig and Anne spent many years cultivating a strong and loving marriage, family and an extended network of enduring friendships. She welcomed anyone and everyone into her home and into her heart, and usually consummated those relationships over an amazing meal, lovingly prepared by her. She loved fiercely and unconditionally. She was a point of light as she lived her faith. Her unwavering love for Jesus was evident through everything and everyone she touched.



Anne loved and was devoted to Craig, caring for him diligently and selflessly until the very end. She adored her daughters; her grand-children were a source of unending joy and the light of her life. She treasured her precious friends, "The Breakfast Bunch" and the time they spent together gave her immeasurable happiness. Their steadfast devotion to Anne was truly a gift. Anne Reames was a blessing to all who knew her.



She is survived by her daughters: Marianne (Steve), Carolyn (Scott), grand-children Megan Mundy, Ben Mundy, Liam Collins, Ryan Goggio and Taylor Goggio, as well as 'sisters', Eleanor Grass, Karen Hammett, Carolyn Reames and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be held at 2PM Saturday June 22, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1915 Oakdale Rd. Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 12:30-2PM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West.



The family would like to thank Anne's caregivers: Linda King, Beverly Martin as well as close family friends Karen Dellinger, Barbara Lincoln, and niece Sue Lilly who cared for her tirelessly over the past two years. A special thanks to her friends in her Breakfast Bunch for their love and support. The family would also like to thank Dr. Justin Favarro and his staff as well as, Dr. John A. Pasquini, Dr. Gardiner Roddey and Dr. Wyatt Fowler for their expert and diligent care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 681900, Charlotte, NC 28216 and/or Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care.



James Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at





