Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Jenkins Sturges. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Jenkins Sturges, 95, died on April 21, 2020. Mrs. Sturges was born in Washington D.C. on November 16, 1924, daughter of the late Dr. Ralph Hathaway Jenkins and Lillian Crumbaugh Jenkins. Shortly after graduating from Mt. Holyoke College in 1946, she married William W. Sturges in 1947. They moved to Charlotte in 1953.



Mrs. Sturges served on many community Boards including the Junior League of Charlotte, Charlotte Memorial Hospital and its Auxiliary, the Charlotte Symphony, Goodwill Industries, the Legal Auxiliary, and the United Arts Council. She served as Vice President at-Large on the United Community Service Board and on the Board of Foundation for the Carolinas. She was also former board member and President of the Charlotte Nature Museum.



In addition to her many civic contributions, Mrs. Sturges also enjoyed golf and duplicate bridge at which she became a Life Master. She loved nature and birds were her special fascination.



Mrs. Sturges was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and the Mecklenburg Chapter of the DAR as well as Charlotte Country Club and the Linville Country Club.



Mrs. Sturges is survived by her sons, Wesley W. Sturges and his wife, Claudia, and William H. Sturges and his wife, Teresa, all of Charlotte; four grandchildren: Kristin Hair and her husband, Sean of Charlotte; Garrik Sturges and his wife, Dare of San Francisco, California; Lindsey Smith and her husband, Robert of Madison, Alabama; and Alex Sturges and his wife, Chandler of Austin, Texas; six great-grandchildren: Wesley, Everett and Ivey Hair, and Joshua, Lucy and Thomas Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years.



The family would like to thank the caregiving staff of the Stewart Center at the Cypress of Charlotte and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.



A private interment followed by a celebration of her life will take place later this spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Anne Jenkins Sturges, 95, died on April 21, 2020. Mrs. Sturges was born in Washington D.C. on November 16, 1924, daughter of the late Dr. Ralph Hathaway Jenkins and Lillian Crumbaugh Jenkins. Shortly after graduating from Mt. Holyoke College in 1946, she married William W. Sturges in 1947. They moved to Charlotte in 1953.Mrs. Sturges served on many community Boards including the Junior League of Charlotte, Charlotte Memorial Hospital and its Auxiliary, the Charlotte Symphony, Goodwill Industries, the Legal Auxiliary, and the United Arts Council. She served as Vice President at-Large on the United Community Service Board and on the Board of Foundation for the Carolinas. She was also former board member and President of the Charlotte Nature Museum.In addition to her many civic contributions, Mrs. Sturges also enjoyed golf and duplicate bridge at which she became a Life Master. She loved nature and birds were her special fascination.Mrs. Sturges was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and the Mecklenburg Chapter of the DAR as well as Charlotte Country Club and the Linville Country Club.Mrs. Sturges is survived by her sons, Wesley W. Sturges and his wife, Claudia, and William H. Sturges and his wife, Teresa, all of Charlotte; four grandchildren: Kristin Hair and her husband, Sean of Charlotte; Garrik Sturges and his wife, Dare of San Francisco, California; Lindsey Smith and her husband, Robert of Madison, Alabama; and Alex Sturges and his wife, Chandler of Austin, Texas; six great-grandchildren: Wesley, Everett and Ivey Hair, and Joshua, Lucy and Thomas Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years.The family would like to thank the caregiving staff of the Stewart Center at the Cypress of Charlotte and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.A private interment followed by a celebration of her life will take place later this spring.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close