Anne K. (Delmore) Verna (1922 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne K. (Delmore) Verna.
Service Information
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC
28203
(704)-315-6241
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Age 97, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born November 26, 1922, in Carthage, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Julia Greene Delmore.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Verna ; son, James M. Verna; grandson, Victor Verna; granddaughter, Nicole Verna; and many more loving family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Verna, Jr; and sister, Sally Butler.

The family will receive friends at 5:00PM with a service at 6:00PM Thursday, January 30 at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.