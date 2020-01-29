Age 97, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born November 26, 1922, in Carthage, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Julia Greene Delmore.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Verna ; son, James M. Verna; grandson, Victor Verna; granddaughter, Nicole Verna; and many more loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Verna, Jr; and sister, Sally Butler.
The family will receive friends at 5:00PM with a service at 6:00PM Thursday, January 30 at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 29, 2020