Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Kemp Davis passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the daughter of the late Allen Wilder Kemp and Margaret Travis Kemp of Charlotte. Survivors are daughters Patricia Davis Hunter (husband Mike), and Margaret Davis Lowery, and son James Allen Davis. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of many years, James Winston Davis, her son, Kemp Winston Davis, and her daughter, Dianna Kemp Davis. Anne was a devoted family woman with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She graduated from Central High School in Charlotte (1948) and Limestone College in Gaffney SC. Anne was a creative woman who loved animals, crafts, and gardening. She was active in The Charity League Bazaar and the Sunshine Day Nursery in Charlotte in the 1970's. She was very proud of her days as a kindergarten teacher. The family would like to express their gratitude to Anne's companion of twenty years, Bill Shotwell, for his devoted love and care for Anne. A celebration of her life will occur on Friday, May 31, 2019 at noon at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. A reception will immediately follow at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making contributions to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Anne Kemp Davis passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the daughter of the late Allen Wilder Kemp and Margaret Travis Kemp of Charlotte. Survivors are daughters Patricia Davis Hunter (husband Mike), and Margaret Davis Lowery, and son James Allen Davis. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of many years, James Winston Davis, her son, Kemp Winston Davis, and her daughter, Dianna Kemp Davis. Anne was a devoted family woman with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She graduated from Central High School in Charlotte (1948) and Limestone College in Gaffney SC. Anne was a creative woman who loved animals, crafts, and gardening. She was active in The Charity League Bazaar and the Sunshine Day Nursery in Charlotte in the 1970's. She was very proud of her days as a kindergarten teacher. The family would like to express their gratitude to Anne's companion of twenty years, Bill Shotwell, for his devoted love and care for Anne. A celebration of her life will occur on Friday, May 31, 2019 at noon at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. A reception will immediately follow at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making contributions to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. https://www.alz.org Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close