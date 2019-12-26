Anne Kendrick "Dubbie" Brinkley was born January 30, 1927 in Mount Holly, NC. She died on December 12, 2019 at Levine Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC. She was the daughter of Garrie Lee Kendrick and Laura Rankin "Lollie" Kendrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John Washington Brinkley.
She is survived by her five children and their families, her sister, Frances Kendrick Springs (Yates Springs) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her children are Garrie Brinkley (Janice McRorie), Leigh Brinkley (Bill Owens), Lynn Boger (Ed Boger), Kent Brinkley (Melody Dotson Brinkley) and Paige Brinkley. Her grandchildren are Matthew Brinkley (Sarah Petersen Brinkley), Shannon Brinkley, Susannah Brinkley Henry (Chris Henry) and Laura Boger.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests at a reception, held in the church's Fellowship Hall after the service. Burial will be private with family attending.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to one of the following:
First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 140 N. Main Street or
Mount Holly Farmers Market, PO Box 352 or
Mount Holly Historical Society, PO Box 12
All three organization are in Mount Holly, NC 28120
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Brinkley family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 26, 2019