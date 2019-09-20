Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne L. Ketner. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Service 11:00 AM The Well Pineville , NC View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Neil Ketner's brother-in-law Send Flowers Obituary

Anne L. Ketner, born May 27, 1931, passed away at The Pavilion on September 15, 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was the middle daughter of Glenna Barnhardt Lomax and Claude C. Lomax.



Anne was born in Clinton, SC and graduated from Concord High School with the Class of 1949. She graduated from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte with the Class of 1984.



In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her beloved husband Gilbert Lawson Ketner, and sister Claudine Ellen Sistar of California.



Anne retired from Celanese Corporation after many years of employment in various administrative positions.



Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She lived modestly but was very generous to her family, friends, and church. She was a charter member of Incarnation Lutheran Church which later became The Well of Hope Church in Pineville, NC. Pastor Todd Zielinski of The Well will conduct services at The Well in Pineville on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A private burial will take place at Forest Lawn West Memorial Park after the service.



A reception for friends and family will take place at the home of Neil Ketner's brother-in-law after the service.



Anne is survived by her son, Gilbert Lawson (Bob) Ketner, Jr. and wife Debra and daughter Kari Ann and son Ryan Neil. Anne is also survived by her son, William Neil Ketner and wife Lynn and their daughters, Maggie and Kasey of Dunwoody, GA. Anne is also survived by Elise Nancy Brooks of Charlotte and nephews, Steve Brooks of California, Tom Brooks of Hawaii, and their sister, Connie of California.



Memorials may be made to The Well of Hope, 220 Main Street, Pineville, NC 28134.



