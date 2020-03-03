Guest Book View Sign Service Information Crowe's Mortuary 118 College Ave Rutherfordton , NC 28139 (828)-286-2304 Send Flowers Obituary





Anne Beatty Oakman, age 84 died Friday evening, 28th February2020 after a period of failing health. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a native of Spindale and lived most of her adult life there. She was the daughter of Emily Grayson and Carl Lucrick Beatty. She was a first-generation college graduate, Anne received her Bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University in Psychology and her Master's degree from Appalachian State University in Counseling. She held a few intermittent teaching jobs, before eventually working thirty-seven years with Rutherford County Public Schools. As a career educator, she taught Economics and French at RS Central High School. After receiving her master's, she worked as a guidance counselor until she retired. Anne returned to work and counseled at East Rutherford High School until she retired a second time.



Anne was a life-long member of First Baptist Church and was currently attending First Methodist Church in Spindale. She sang in church choirs for over sixty years up until her death. She taught Sunday school, directed choir, participated in many church events and volunteered weekly at the church's soup kitchen. She was a member of the Rutherford County Zoning Board, Board of Elections - Chief Judge, the Rutherford County Arts Council member and supporter, and member of the Isothermal Players.



Anne was a member of two bridge clubs, an avid reader, completed weekly crossword puzzles, a competitive Jeopardy player and cookies were her favorite food. She loved music, sang countless numbers of solo's, and played a mean ukulele. A fashionista, her favorite color was red; preferably with sequins! She was well known to match all accessories- pocket book, shoes, jewelry and genuinely believed; the more sparkle the better! She loved shopping and tried never to miss a bargain.



She was a world traveler, loved to walk and cut grass for exercise, and loved to watch all sports (especially Wake Forest). She was a responsible pet owner and never lived life without pets in the house.



Anne was married forty-nine years to Tom Oakman (deceased) and found second love with her boyfriend - Ben Routh, for the past ten years. Anne is survived by her three children - daughter, Julia Anne - "Julie" and husband Keith Barringer, son Clarence Thomas - "Tommy" and wife Susan, and son Robert Grayson - "Robby". She had seven grandchildren, Alex and wife Holly, Grayson, Jack, GraceLee, Virginia, Grady and Kelty.



On Saturday, March 7, 2020, there will be a public Wake at Barley's Tap Room in downtown Spindale from 1:30 until 5:00, all are invited. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Spindale; services beginning at 2:00PM and friends received following the celebration in the life center.



Online condolences may be made at



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336 Forest City NC 28043.

