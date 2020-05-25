Anne (Schrum) Peltier MOORESVILLE - Anne (Schrum) Peltier, 66 of Mooresville, NC passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2020 in the presence of her family. Born February 9th 1954 in Greensboro, NC. She was the daughter of John Louis Schrum Jr. and Margaret Ann (Hunter) Schrum. She married Robert (Bob) Joseph Peltier Jr. on January 1st, 1983 in Charlotte, NC. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and formerly employed by Eastern Airlines for several years. Anne is remembered for her love of others. She enjoyed long conversations with close friends, cooking, and the beach. In her younger years she enjoyed hot air ballooning and travel. She was known for her grand personality and deep friendships. Anne is survived by her Mother, Margaret Ann (Hunter) Schrum; Her Husband Robert (Bob) Peltier Jr; Her two sons, John Schrum Peltier & Robert Joesph Peltier III; her 3 siblings, John (Ellen) Schrum III, Ginna (Ted) Laporte & Susan (Collin) Ladue; and many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center of Surf City, NC. A ceremony for the celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.



