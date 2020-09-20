1/1
Anne Rountree Shinn
1937 - 2020
Anne Rountree Shinn, a resident of Beech Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Anne was born July 13, 1937, in Suffolk, Va., the daughter of Wilma Bailey Rountree and Raymond Leslie Rountree. She graduated from Smithfield (Va.) High School and Longwood College, and taught fourth-graders for many years in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools before retiring in 1998.

After falling in love with Beech Mountain and making it her year-round home, she became a founding member of the Greater Banner Elk Heritage Foundation and the Beech Mountain Historical Society and was active in several book clubs.

She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Jerry Shinn; daughter Leslie Shinn Hatheway (Peter) and son Hal Shinn (Carol), both of Charlotte; brothers Ray Rountree (Martha) of Suffolk, Willie Rountree (Pat) of Rescue, Va. and Bailey Rountree (Babs) of Smithfield, Va.; sister-in-law Margaret Shinn Osborne (Billy) of Gaffney, SC; grandchildren Margaret Shinn Harvey (John) of Raleigh and Ollie Spencer Shinn of Charlotte.

Anne would appreciate memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society and to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk NC 28604.

Plans for a service to celebrate Anne's life and legacy will be announced soon.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
