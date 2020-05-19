Anne Nixon Sherrill (known to many as Mama), 98, was born in Lincoln County on February 1st , 1922 and passed away at home on Sunday, May 17th 2020. She was a true Southern Lady. To her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren she was much, much more.
She was married to J. Rodney Sherrill for 62 years until his death in 2004. They worked side by side for many years as they owned and operated Ranger Island Marina and Grill. She was a wonderful cook, avid gardener and very crafty with projects such as crocheting. Mostly she enjoyed being with her family she loved so dearly.
She is survived by one son, Nick Sherrill and wife Jo of Charleston, SC; two daughters, Fondra S. Anderson and husband Al of Savannah GA., Angie S. Packer and husband Randy of Charlotte NC; two granddaughters Kelly Sherrill and Michelle Hay & husband Michael of Charleston SC; three grandsons, Wyatt Packer of Oakland CA., Elijah Packer at school in Charleston SC. and Chris Anderson and wife Susan of Winterville NC; three great granddaughters, Katie Anderson at school in Harrisonburg VA, Charly Anderson of Winterville NC and Kelsey Hay of Charleston SC; one great grandson Cameron Hay in school in Waco, TX, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank many caregivers who provided loving care and allowed Mama to live at home her entire life; Rhoda, Angie A., Vicky, Dana, Jemina, Hospice and many others. The longtime friendships of Beverly Kelly, Anthony Johnson and Vernon Lawing will always be treasured. A special thanks to her niece, Judy Jones, who always provided fresh flowers, support and love.
A private graveside service will be held at Unity Presbyterian Church, 8210 Unity Church Rd. in Denver.
No flowers please. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice in her name.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Sherrill family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 19, 2020.