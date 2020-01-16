Anne Warren Boylston, beloved wife and mother, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of Mark and Hilda Warren of Anderson, SC. She attended the University of South Carolina. She was a Life member of the Charlotte Children's Theater and for 10 years served as manager of the Charlotte Youth Ballet. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Taggart of Brooklyn, NY; and her husband, Dr. James Boylston of Columbia.
"She Danced"
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 16, 2020