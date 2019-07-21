Anne Carey Welch, age 75, died suddenly, July 18, 2019. She was born in Medford, Oregon where her father was stationed during part of WWII. Anne spent most of her life in Charlotte. Anne was predeceased by her parents, George and Elsie Carey. She is survived by her husband, Donald T. Welch and her sister Jane Carey Karpick. Services will be private. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 21, 2019