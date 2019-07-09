Annette Fowler Morrison, 73, of Charlotte, died July 6, 2019, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home has been given the privilege of caring for the family. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 pm on Tuesday, July 9, at the funeral home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC 28105. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 10, at Albemarle Road Presbyterian Church, 6740 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. For full details, please visit Annette's online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 9, 2019