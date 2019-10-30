Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Parker James. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Calvary UMC: 512 West Blvd Charlotte , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary UMC Send Flowers Obituary

"Mimi" - 88 of Mint Hill passed away Sunday Oct. 27, 2019 in her home. She was born in Wilmington, NC on June 29, 1931, the daughter of the late Archie and Rosa Parker.



She was a long time member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She was involved in the Loaves and Fishes program for many years. She loved shagging to beach music, an avid sports fan of the Tarheels, Hornets and the Atlanta Braves.



She is preceded in death by her husband Jack James, her 2 brothers, her sister and her Granddaughter Sabrina. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion Jack Worley.



Survivors include her daughters Debbie James, Renee Rockett and son in law Gary Rockett, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be at Calvary UMC: 512 West Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203 from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will take place at Sharon Memorial Park, 5400 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Calvary UMC 512 West Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203 or Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Regions, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.



Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @





