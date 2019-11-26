Guest Book View Sign Service Information McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon 54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108 Tryon , NC 28782 (828)-859-9341 Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Arledge, 74, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC.



Annie Arledge was born Sarah Anne Spangler on October 17, 1945 in Shelby, NC, the oldest of three daughters of James Edwin Spangler and Mary Lillian Rucker.



Annie received her B.S. and M. A. in Education from Western Carolina University. Trained as a counselor and special education teacher, Annie spent her life dedicated to the care of special needs children, abused women, hospice patients, and other people in need. She was an extraordinary caregiver. She and her late husband Tommy Arledge raised and lovingly cared for her son, Eddie Gardner, born with cerebral palsy and profound brain damage, who lived to age 32. She and Tommy were members of St. John's Catholic Church in Tryon, where they served on the altar guild, and before that at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kona, Hawaii, where she was department chair for special education at Lahainaluna High School, from which her son Eddie graduated. Annie, Tommy, and Eddie lived in Hawaii from 1983-2001, the happiest years of their lives. After returning to the Carolinas, they lived at Myrtle Beach, in Greer, and in Tryon and Columbus. Annie worked at Steps to Hope in Columbus as a weekend shelter manager as well as with Community Health Connections as a caregiver.



She was predeceased by her parents, an infant brother James Edwin Spangler, Jr. and sister Kay Spangler Burns, all of Shelby; her beloved son Edward Austin "Eddie" Gardner; her devoted husband of 34 years John. T. "Tommy" Arledge, Jr. ; husbands Ed Anders of Henderson County and Roy P. Lail of Cleveland County.



Survivors include her sister Susan Spangler Beam and brother-in-law Bill Beam of Shelby and their children Tripp, Logan, and Lee; her late sister Kay's husband Jerry Burns of Charlotte and daughters Laura Moore of Fort Mill, SC, (children Gavin and Kaitlyn) and Mary Alice Elsager (Richie) and their children Taylor and Alyssa, of Charlotte and son Ashburn Miller of CA; her uncle Phil Rucker of Shelby and his children Will, Phil, Jim and Tim; her stepson Robbie Lail of Shelby, stepdaughter April Lail of Fountain Inn, SC, and Lail grandchildren Megan, Alison, and Jonathan; her Arledge sisters-in-law Linda A. Wilson of Cartersville, GA, and Susan A. Robinson (Wes) of Fayetteville, NC, nieces Dr. Pam Wilson (Dave Boggess) of Cartersville, GA, Dr. Cara Wilson (Jeb Burchenal) of Golden, CO, Dr. Amy Wilson (Bo Grist) of Charlottesville, VA, Eve Robinson Fowler (Jason) of Fayetteville, NC, and Keith Robinson (Shelly) of Whispering Pines, NC, and many grand-nieces and nephews.



A passionate animal lover, Annie leaves a "fur-baby" tabby cat named Homer that she and Roy rescued and nursed back to health who has recently been adopted by her niece Pam Wilson and husband Dave Boggess.



At Annie's request, no funeral services will be held.



Memorials may be made to Rusty's Legacy, 139 Lytle Mtn. Rd. Marion, NC 28752

Annie Arledge, 74, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC.Annie Arledge was born Sarah Anne Spangler on October 17, 1945 in Shelby, NC, the oldest of three daughters of James Edwin Spangler and Mary Lillian Rucker.Annie received her B.S. and M. A. in Education from Western Carolina University. Trained as a counselor and special education teacher, Annie spent her life dedicated to the care of special needs children, abused women, hospice patients, and other people in need. She was an extraordinary caregiver. She and her late husband Tommy Arledge raised and lovingly cared for her son, Eddie Gardner, born with cerebral palsy and profound brain damage, who lived to age 32. She and Tommy were members of St. John's Catholic Church in Tryon, where they served on the altar guild, and before that at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kona, Hawaii, where she was department chair for special education at Lahainaluna High School, from which her son Eddie graduated. Annie, Tommy, and Eddie lived in Hawaii from 1983-2001, the happiest years of their lives. After returning to the Carolinas, they lived at Myrtle Beach, in Greer, and in Tryon and Columbus. Annie worked at Steps to Hope in Columbus as a weekend shelter manager as well as with Community Health Connections as a caregiver.She was predeceased by her parents, an infant brother James Edwin Spangler, Jr. and sister Kay Spangler Burns, all of Shelby; her beloved son Edward Austin "Eddie" Gardner; her devoted husband of 34 years John. T. "Tommy" Arledge, Jr. ; husbands Ed Anders of Henderson County and Roy P. Lail of Cleveland County.Survivors include her sister Susan Spangler Beam and brother-in-law Bill Beam of Shelby and their children Tripp, Logan, and Lee; her late sister Kay's husband Jerry Burns of Charlotte and daughters Laura Moore of Fort Mill, SC, (children Gavin and Kaitlyn) and Mary Alice Elsager (Richie) and their children Taylor and Alyssa, of Charlotte and son Ashburn Miller of CA; her uncle Phil Rucker of Shelby and his children Will, Phil, Jim and Tim; her stepson Robbie Lail of Shelby, stepdaughter April Lail of Fountain Inn, SC, and Lail grandchildren Megan, Alison, and Jonathan; her Arledge sisters-in-law Linda A. Wilson of Cartersville, GA, and Susan A. Robinson (Wes) of Fayetteville, NC, nieces Dr. Pam Wilson (Dave Boggess) of Cartersville, GA, Dr. Cara Wilson (Jeb Burchenal) of Golden, CO, Dr. Amy Wilson (Bo Grist) of Charlottesville, VA, Eve Robinson Fowler (Jason) of Fayetteville, NC, and Keith Robinson (Shelly) of Whispering Pines, NC, and many grand-nieces and nephews.A passionate animal lover, Annie leaves a "fur-baby" tabby cat named Homer that she and Roy rescued and nursed back to health who has recently been adopted by her niece Pam Wilson and husband Dave Boggess.At Annie's request, no funeral services will be held.Memorials may be made to Rusty's Legacy, 139 Lytle Mtn. Rd. Marion, NC 28752 [email protected] Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close