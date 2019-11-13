Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Elizabeth "Libby" (White) McGloughlin. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Service 11:00 AM Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Memorial service 1:00 PM Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, Pleasant Hill Campus Send Flowers Obituary

On the morning of November 12, 2019, Annie Elizabeth White McGloughlin (Libby) passed from this life to the next, at home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; two children, Bill & Karen; friend Suzanne; daughter-in-law Cecelia; one grandson, Joseph; and one half-sister, Frances Brown Campbell.



She was born October 21, 1933, in Huntersville, North Carolina, the only child of Arthur Payne White and Willie Leona Bigham White. Her father died in 1935, and five years later her mother remarried to Otto Crawford Brown. She was a member of the first graduating class of West Mecklenburg High School. After graduating from high school, she worked in the banking industry in Charlotte. She met her future husband, John, when they both worked at American Commercial Bank, a predecessor of North Carolina National Bank.



Libby loved music, and enjoyed playing songs from the Presbyterian Hymnal on the piano. She was also an excellent seamstress, making clothes for her family, quilts, and later stuffed toys for her grandson and other children.



We will miss her smile, her cooking, and her occasionally (and surprisingly) wicked sense of humor. We will miss her hugs, and yes, we will even miss "the look", and the elbow, which could stifle any questionable behavior in church.



Libby is going to join her mother, her step-father, and her two half-brothers William and Henry White. She will also be able to hold her father's hand, for the first time in eighty-five years.



Graveside service will be Thursday, November 14, 11:00 a.m. at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, Pleasant Hill Campus.



Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service is serving the family.





