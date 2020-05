Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Annie Graham age 99 of Charlotte died May 7, 2020 Public Viewing Wednesday from 1 p.m. - 7p.m. at Richmond Funeral Home. Funeral is Thursday 12:00p.m. with Visitation at 11:00a.m. at Catawba Presbyterian Church



